MFA: If Pashinyan is interested in the settlement of the conflict he would not create obstacles to the ongoing format of negotiations

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The recent statement of acting prime minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinian repeating the already expressed groundless idea of participation of Nagorno-Karabakh at the negotiations, even though aimed for internal consumption in the pre-election period, undermines the already fragile settlement process and demonstrates the true intention of Armenia to consolidate fait accomli situation created as a result of the use of force against Azerbaijan," acting spokesperson of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

According to Report, the acting spokesperson noted that if Pashinyan is interested in the settlement of the conflict, he would not create obstacles to the ongoing format of negotiations under the aegis of OSCE Minsk Group, where the direct participants are Armenia and Azerbaijan, as it is clearly determined by the 1992 CSCE (OSCE) Helsinki Ministerial Council decision.

"The controversial and unfounded statements of Armenian acting prime minister are an indicator that he would not go far from his predecessor in 'designing the better future' for people of Armenia and it raises doubts on the sincerity of Armenia on the run up of the bilateral meeting discussed during the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ visit to the region," she concluded.