Azerbaijan FM comments on meeting of some Australian officials with Karabakh separatists

Spokesperson of the MFA of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Leyla Abdullayeva commented on the question of the media outlets with regard to the meeting of some Australian officials with the so-called “representatives” of the illegal separatist regime in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Report informs citing the MFA press-service.

‘As we have already informed, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been seriously in charge of and has taken a number of measures recently with regard to the activities of the Armenian diaspora organizations of Australia in promoting the illegal separatist regime in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, as well as the statements by the Australian official of Armenian origin. Thus, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Commonwealth of Australia presented the note verbal to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Australia. Also our protest was brought to the attention of the Ambassador of Australia in the meeting held at the MFA of Azerbaijan. In their response, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia reiterated the official position of the Federal Government of Australia on supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan at the meeting held with the Azerbaijani Chargé. It was stressed that the so-called "representatives" of the separatist regime has not been officially recognized by Canberra, and their visit is in their personal capacity.

In addition to that the Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has sent an official letter to his Australian counterpart, Marise Payne. In his letter, Minister Mammadyarov referring to the position of international community on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including the UN Security Council resolutions of 1993 and numerous other decisions and resolutions of other international organizations, emphasized that the steps taken by some officials of Australia serving the promotion of the illegal regime in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan contradict the expressed official position of the Federal Government of Australia and reminded that such steps in relation to the illegal separatist regime were not in line with the well-known international practice and constitute a flagrant violation of the norms of international law’, she said.