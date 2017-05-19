MFA: Co-chairs still close eyes to illegal presence of Armenian armed forces in Azerbaijani territories

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/3301ff5eb4ec440c1fe7b6e722042ee5/9b6f3c76-d63e-4278-b9ba-4e48b44eda05_292.jpg

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ "A standard statement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on May 18 regarding ceasefire just has a symptomatic character against the background of the 25th anniversary of occupation of Lachin district of Azerbaijan by the Armenian armed forces and Armenian president's parliamentary speech ignoring updated Madrid principles.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev said commenting on statement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs issued on May 18.

"Like the population of Azerbaijan's other occupied regions, 80.000 Lachin residents are still for 25 years living as refugees and internally displaced persons, but making no remarks on this problem by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in the statement issued by them on May 18 – the day of Lachin district’s occupation, is unfair and biased approach.

Armed Forces of Azerbaijan based in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan and ensure defense of our country and safety of civilian population from Armenian armed forces, which using force have occupied the Azerbaijani territories.

Unfortunately, statement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs expressing a concern amid violation of ceasefire regime, not includes the fact of illegal presence of military equipment and personnel of the Armenian armed forces in sovereign territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Illegal existence of Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is a main cause of tension and violation of ceasefire regime in frontline. It is very well known to everyone.

Therefore, OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs that released a statement on the day marking 25th anniversary of occupation of Lachin district by Armenian armed forces and on the day of speech of the Armenian president ignoring the updated Madrid Principles prepared by the OSCE Minsk Group itself, at first, guiding the updated Madrid principles should require withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories and pursuant to a decision of the OSCE Budapest Summit and in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, should call for the continuing intensive substantive talks amid political solution to the conflict", H. Hajiyev said.