MFA: Co-chairs are working to organize meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan always agreed to arrange meetings with the Armenian Foreign Minister not only for international, but also for substantive and result-oriented talks," Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Report informs citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry that the spokesperson was commenting on the reports about the meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia during the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Milan this December.

“The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs carry out relevant works towards organization of such meetings. The Azerbaijani side supports the co-chairs' proposals to promote peace talks and encourage Armenia to take a constructive stance in this process," Abdullayeva said.