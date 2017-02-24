MFA: Being European parliamentarian doesn’t provide legal immunity or right to violate laws of other countries

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ “Being European parliamentarian doesn’t provide legal immunity or right to violate laws of other countries, norms and principles of international law. Frank Engel, Eleni Teokharus and Jaromír Štětina continuously call for violation of internationally recognized territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and carry out actions in this direction; they are engaged in propaganda of illegal regime established as a result of Armenian occupation and aggression to Azerbaijan and aggressive separatism, disinformation; they sow ethnic and religious discord and discrimination.”

Report informs, spokesman of Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Hikmat Hajiyev said, commenting on statements to Armenian media and Czech television by Frank Engel and Jaromír Štětina, against whom Office of Public Prosecutor opened a criminal investigation.

H.Hajiyev noted that their illegal actions through abuse of European Parliament membership are first of all contrary to the universal values lying on the basis of European Union and European Parliament: “Their provocative and racist activities based on particular interests and political orders, closing eyes to bloody ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis, Khojaly genocide, is dishonesty and disrespect to European voters, European Parliament. We have to note regretfully that such persons with their illegal actions damage reputation of European Parliament in wider public opinion.

We will take proper legal pursuit measures against these persons within criminal investigation, based on legislation of our country and obligations upon signed international documents”.