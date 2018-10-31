MFA: Azerbaijan to blacklist Belgian MP for illegal visit to Karabakh

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/af7a1719f654314a895cbaf90fd4cef7/c0ab269d-48c5-4872-8f0a-779588305e79_292.jpg

According to her, the investigation is underway on Jean-Jacques Flahaux's illegal visit to Nagorno-Karabakh: "A decision will be made on inclusion of the name of Belgian MP Jean-Jacques Flahaux, who illegally visited the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, to the list of 'persona non gratas'."

Notably, Belgian MP Jean-Jacques Flahaux visited the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia. He met with the leadership of the separatist regime in Khankandi.