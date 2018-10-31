 Top
    Close photo mode

    MFA: Azerbaijan to blacklist Belgian MP for illegal visit to Karabakh

    © Report

    Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ "A decision will be made on inclusion of the name of Belgian MP Jean-Jacques Flahaux, who illegally visited the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, to the list of  'persona non gratas'," Spokesperson for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Report.

    According to her, the investigation is underway on Jean-Jacques Flahaux's illegal visit to Nagorno-Karabakh: "A decision will be made on inclusion of the name of Belgian MP Jean-Jacques Flahaux, who illegally visited the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, to the list of 'persona non gratas'."

    Notably, Belgian MP Jean-Jacques Flahaux visited the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia. He met with the leadership of the separatist regime in Khankandi.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi