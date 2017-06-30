MFA: Azerbaijan ready to hold meeting at ministerial level to resolve Karabakh conflict

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/3301ff5eb4ec440c1fe7b6e722042ee5/9b6f3c76-d63e-4278-b9ba-4e48b44eda05_292.jpg

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ "In a joint statement after the meeting in St. Petersburg at the level of the presidents, the issue of conducting substantive negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan for the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has found its reflection."

Spokesman of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Hikmat Hajiyev told Report.

He noted that in this regard, after the recent visit to the region, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs put forward a proposal for a ministerial meeting: “Azerbaijan expressed its consent and readiness for this proposal. The Azerbaijani side has repeatedly stated its readiness for substantive negotiations to change the unacceptable and unsustainable status quo and to resolve the conflict as soon as possible”.