MFA: Armenia is using the Organization of La Francophonie for its political purposes

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The presentation of the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan at the Pavilion of Armenia in the “Village de la Francophonie”, opened in Yerevan on October 9 of this year as part of the 17th Summit of the Francophonie Organization in Armenia is another provocative step of Armenia serving its occupation policy," spokesperson of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Report.

She said this step clearly demonstrates that Armenia is using the Organization of La Francophonie for its political purposes.

"We would like to emphasize that these acts of Armenia that committed military aggression and occupation against Azerbaijan grossly violate the norms and principles of international law, the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act and at the same time contradict with the Charter of the Organization of La Francophonie, the goals and objectives of the Organization.

"Armenia's attempts to politicize the agenda of the Organization of La Francophonie are vivid evidence of its intentions to camouflage the occupation and aggression policy of this country, as well as to undermine the efforts for peaceful settlement of the conflict made by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, including France, which is the initiator of the Organization of La Francophonie."