 Top
    Close photo mode

    Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: We didn't forget Khojaly genocide

    Turkish FM has posted on Twitter
    © Report

    Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ "We didn't forget the Khojaly genocide, we will never allow this massacre to be forgottened. We will never allow it to happen again."

    Report informs, the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu posted on Twitter.

    "On February 26, 1992, the Armenian forces killed hundreds of our innocent Azerbaijani brothers, our compatriots in Khojaly, Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan," he stated.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi