Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: We didn't forget Khojaly genocide

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ "We didn't forget the Khojaly genocide, we will never allow this massacre to be forgottened. We will never allow it to happen again."

Report informs, the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu posted on Twitter.

"On February 26, 1992, the Armenian forces killed hundreds of our innocent Azerbaijani brothers, our compatriots in Khojaly, Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan," he stated.