Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The Karabakh settlement process will take time so that all parties to the conflict are satisfied," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

Report informs citing Interfax that she spoke at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Berlin.

“There is a long way to go. It would be wrong to satisfy only one side. It is necessary to use the potential of the OSCE Minsk Group,” Merkel said.