    Merkel: Germany cannot turn a blind eye on Karabakh conflict

    © REUTERS/ Max Rossi

    Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Germany cannot turn a blind eye to Russia's actions in Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova and other countries, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

    Report informs that Merkel spoke at the German-Ukrainian Economic Forum in Berlin.

    "If you look at Russia's neighborhood, there are South Ossetia and Abkhazia in Georgia, Transnistria in Moldova, Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan and Armenia, and eastern regions in Ukraine. There are countries that are unable to develop as they wish it. We, Germans, cannot turn a blind eye to this," the Chancellor added.

