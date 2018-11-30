Merkel: Germany cannot turn a blind eye on Karabakh conflict

© REUTERS/ Max Rossi https://report.az/storage/news/24e56d42691230c60cbf279fac7cd044/237c0635-6ca0-487f-8c36-96902acccfe9_292.jpg

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Germany cannot turn a blind eye to Russia's actions in Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova and other countries, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

Report informs that Merkel spoke at the German-Ukrainian Economic Forum in Berlin.

"If you look at Russia's neighborhood, there are South Ossetia and Abkhazia in Georgia, Transnistria in Moldova, Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan and Armenia, and eastern regions in Ukraine. There are countries that are unable to develop as they wish it. We, Germans, cannot turn a blind eye to this," the Chancellor added.