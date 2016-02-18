 Top
    Memory of Khojaly tragedy victims will be honored in the United States

    The event will be supported by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan, Pico Shul synagogue and King Fahad mosque

    Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 21 at King Fahad mosque in Culver City, California, will be honored the memory of victims of Khojaly tragedy, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

    The event will be supported by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan, Pico Shul synagogue in Los Angeles and King Fahad mosque.

    The event will be attended by representatives of several religious denominations, performances by well-known local religious leaders - Rabbi Yonah Bookstein and Mahomed Khan, as well as joint prayer for peace will be held.

