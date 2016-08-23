 Top
    Close photo mode

    Member States of Turkic Council support fair position of Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh issue

    We very much want these lands to be returned

    Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ Member States of the Turkic Council support fair position of Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

    Report informs, Secretary General of the Turkic Council Ramil Hasanov said at a briefing.

    According to him, attention always drawn to this question at the meetings of the member states. He noted that international acts prove that Nagorno-Karabakh is occupied territory of Azerbaijan. R. Hasanov also noted the role of Kazakhstan in the fact that the situation in the region not escalated after the April events: "We very much want these lands to be returned." 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi