Member States of Turkic Council support fair position of Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh issue

"We very much want these lands to be returned"

23 August, 2016 12:18

https://report.az/storage/news/9f8d6716d15c3b108b747d3c0fa289da/fe1646f4-0eb0-4ccc-8d37-163dcda67805_292.jpg Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ Member States of the Turkic Council support fair position of Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. Report informs, Secretary General of the Turkic Council Ramil Hasanov said at a briefing. According to him, attention always drawn to this question at the meetings of the member states. He noted that international acts prove that Nagorno-Karabakh is occupied territory of Azerbaijan. R. Hasanov also noted the role of Kazakhstan in the fact that the situation in the region not escalated after the April events: "We very much want these lands to be returned."