Member of working group: 'Armenia causes more than 400 billion dollars of damage to Azerbaijan'

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh region and 7 surrounding area of Azerbaijan by Armenia caused 177 billion US dollars of damage to the historical and cultural monuments of Azerbaijan and 55.4 billion US dollars of damage to the population's property."

Report informs, an expert in evaluation, a member of the Working Group on the calculation of fatalities of Azerbaijan, Nusrat Ibrahimov said it in his speech in the conference on "Unique development model of modern Azerbaijan andinternational evaluation realities of the historical Armenian aggression".

N.Ibrahimov noted that as the enemy's aggression goes on, the loss of Azerbaijan continue to increase year after year.