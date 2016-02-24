Member of Joint Investigation Team: 'Nearly 78,000 investigative measures taken on Khojaly tragedy'

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Nearly 78 thousand investigative actions have been conducted during investigations up to now in regard with the crimes committed by Armenians towards Azerbaijanis. Over 7 thousand witnesses, about 26 thousand victims have been interrogated. Over 23 600 victims and legal successors of victims, 18 236 persons have been recognized as civil plaintiff, 809 various examinations have been assigned and other necessary investigative actions have been carried out.'

Report informs, member of the Joint Investigation Team of the General Prosecutor's Office, Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) and State Security Service (SSS) Ulvi Ahmadov said.

He stated decisions to prosecute have been adopted on 248 persons, which determined committing crimes against peace and humanity as well as war crimes, 35 persons on facts of torture, 3 persons on fact of terrorism, 85 persons on other episodes as well as 48 persons committing banditry, premeditated murder, illegal weapons storage, not reporting about crime and other crimes of general crimes category, that is totally on 296 persons as accused.