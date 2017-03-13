Member of French Senate: Occupied lands of Azerbaijan must be returned

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ "We understand well that Azerbaijan has a concern, which is of course the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict".

Report informs, André Reichardt, Chairman of France-Caucasus Friendship Group in Senate of France said at a meeting in the Azerbaijani Parliament.

According to him, all members of the group led by him have enough information about the conflict: "As being well-informed about Azerbaijan in France, we carry out active work in this direction. We will support justified cause of Azerbaijan. Because Azerbaijani territories have been occupied. We believe that the conflict should be resolved by peaceful means. But the main issue is return of the lands".

André Reichardt said that Azerbaijan's territorial integrity must be ensured and it must regain control over its territory: "The battles that took place in April last year showed peak of the concern. It also shows that the military solution to the conflict is not desirable. However, by any means, Azerbaijan must return its lands. In all cases, we are ready to contribute to the solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict".