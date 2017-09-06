Member of Azerbaijani delegation to PACE: Armenia is occupant and must be removed from PACE

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ “The thoughts of Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan regarding the withdrawal of Azerbaijan from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) are not important for us. Armenia has occupied the Azerbaijani territories. Therefore, the opinion of the occupant country may not have any significance for us.”

Member of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE Rovshan Rzayev told Report.

He stressed that this opinion was of hostile nature: “First of all Armenia must be removed from PACE. PACE is an institution where there is no place for an occupant. Unfortunately, Armenia is represented there despite being an occupant, and PACE has adopted certain decisions regarding the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories by Armenia. Nonetheless, Armenia does not implement any of these decisions. For this reason, Armenia should leave this organization. They must know that they should be either in the West or in Eurasia. If Armenia has joined the Eurasian Economic Union, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister himslef should be interested in Armenia’s withdrawal from PACE. They should be engaged in the business they are aware of and not talk on behalf of Azerbaijan.”

Notably, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan has made a proposal regarding Azerbaijan’s withdrawal from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. He emphasized that the Armenian delegation to PACE should raise an issue in this regard.