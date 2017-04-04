Mehmet Bora Perinçek joins “Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace”

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Doctor of historical sciences of Istanbul University Mehmet Bora Perinçek made a statement about joining “Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace”.

Report informs, statement says: "I reiterate my respect and support to peaceful settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. I understand the importance of relevant resolutions of UN Security Council, including resolutions and decisions adopted by other international organizations."

"I perceive the necessity of activities of the OSCE Minsk Group towards the peaceful solution of the conflict. Referring to long tradition of coexistence of Armenian and Azerbaijani nations, I note with regret that the perception of young generations in both countries has formed in the context of war, as the result of unresolved conflict. I hereby express my respect to peace initiative, supporting peaceful coexistence of nations and the settlement of the conflict, lasting for a long time, and confirm joining “Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace”, statement reads.