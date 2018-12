Meeting of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia foreign ministers not planned

© Report/ Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/dfac1b3071eda02329f53ca611d41ac7/a758540a-c130-436c-bfcd-237b54ba403b_292.jpg

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian foreign ministers on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement is currently not planned.

Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"At present, there are no plans to organize a trilateral meeting in this format," Mammadyarov said.

