    Meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents starts in Geneva

    OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and foreign ministers of two countries attend meeting
    Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ The next meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents has started in Geneva, Switzerland.

    Report informs, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and foreign ministers of the two countries are also attending the meeting.

    Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Serzh Sargsyan  will discuss settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on the proposal of the co-chairs.

