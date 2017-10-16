Meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents starts in Geneva

© Azertag https://report.az/storage/news/f25f1cf1c03cf9616ac6fe40a3e9b844/eda57ba8-262d-4d01-956c-486b3551b495_292.jpg

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ The next meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents has started in Geneva, Switzerland.

Report informs, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and foreign ministers of the two countries are also attending the meeting.

Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Serzh Sargsyan will discuss settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on the proposal of the co-chairs.