Meeting between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister and OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs underway in Milan

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is holding negotiations with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Report informs citing the Foreign Ministry that the meeting is held on the sidelines of the 25th Ministerial Council of the OSCE.

The event is also attended by personal representative of the OSCE chairman-in-office Andrzej Kasprzyk.