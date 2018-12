© Report/ Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/962e3655d4d9ef118aad2b868722ff28/911842b3-4fb3-491c-8988-a4c204a381db_292.jpg

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will pay a one-day visit to Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, Russian minister will be in Baku on November 19, and in Yerevan on November 20.

As part of his visit, Lavrov will discuss the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.