Media: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be discussed in Riga

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia and Azerbaijan will discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the sidelines of Eastern Partnership summit in Riga, which will be held on 21 - 22 May. Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti.

Armenia and Azerbaijan participate in the Eastern Partnership of the EU, which also includes Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

"On Nagorno-Karabakh is available the so-called Minsk process, which is chaired by one of our member countries - France, as well as Russia and the U.S. They organize a meeting of two presidents, foreign ministers of the two countries. In Riga will be another meeting of the presidents or ministers Foreign Affairs. This is one of the few processes where the European Union is not involved", told the EU representative, who requested to keep anonymity.

He noted that, to resolve the conflict "format doesn't change": "We are absolutely confident in the efforts of Russian, American and French colleagues to do everything. But, unfortunately, this is a very difficult question", said the European official.