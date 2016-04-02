 Top
    Close photo mode

    Media: Armenia suffers large losses

    Azerbaijani army inflicts continuous blows to the Armenian positions in Nagorno-Karabakh

    Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani army continuous air striking to the Armenian positions in Nagorno-Karabakh. Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

    According to media reports, Azerbaijani side took the control on settlements of Seysulan and Talysh, as well as the heights around the village of Talish.

    At the same time, the Armenian side suffering huge losses.According to sources, the losses are armored vehicles including approximately 6 tanks and about 12-15 artillery systems, more than a hundred people were killed.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi