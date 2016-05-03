Media: 370 Armenians left Talish village for Armenia

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ 90 Armenian families living in Talish village of Tartar district that is under occupation of Armenia, have fled to Armenia.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, Slava Bayunts, coordinator of the Armenian community in Talish village has said.

According to the coordinator, they have sent a letter to the Armenian government to solve the problem.

'Until April 20, no one carried out works to resolve social and housing problems of Armenians living in Talish. We need in housing, consumer goods, transfer of pensions to Armenia as well as provision with job. We make our living by selling belongings. We have taken a loan for spring sowing. 5-10 families moving from that region can buy apartments in Armenian regions. The remaining families have no means to provide for themselves.

12 families live in the houses of their relatives in Yerevan. The remaining in provinces. They agree to live anywhere. If only they provided with shelter.

After moving of Syrian Armenians there are no place in Yerevan dormitories', S.Bayunts said.

According to the information, after ceasefire declaration, 370 Armenian have left Talish village.