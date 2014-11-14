​Matthew Bryza: I don't believe that negotiations on Nagorno Karabakh stepped up to a new level

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The reported flight of an Armenian attack helicopter along the Line of contact in the Aghdam District of Azerbaijan and its apparent shoot down by Azerbaijani soldiers must be thoroughly investigated by the OSCE Minsk Group", Report was told by former co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group, expert of International Center for Defence Studies Matthew Bryza.

He said that, military provocations under any circumstances along the Line of contact are "destabilizing set back the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process, and could lead to miscalculations that rekindle open warfare".

M.Bryza noted that, the situation is particularly dangerous actions of Russia in Ukraine which raise tension in all the countries surrounding Russia, including Azerbaijan and Armenia.

M.Bryza also mentioned that the recent meeting in Paris of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia was significant because it reflected the personal engagement of the President of France in the Nagorno-Karabakh mediation process. "Such involvement is even more important now that president Putin has invaded Ukraine to create a new frozen conflict, thereby undermining any credibility of the Russian president within the OSCE’s Minsk Group. If president Hollande sustains his involvement in the Minsk Group, and if president Obama joins him, then there could be progress in mediating the conflict. If not, then the Paris meeting will be nothing more than a one-off event".

According to M.Bryza, president Putin apparently decided to become more active in the OSCE Minsk Group to soften criticism of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the hope of avoiding further EU sanctions. "The increased activity of the president of France and secretary of state of the United States are a countermove to the Russian president’s recent activeness. Thus, unfortunately, I do not believe that negotiations have stepped up to a new level, but would love to be proven wrong".