 Top
    Close photo mode

    Mass brawl happened in Khankendi with the involvement of officers of Armenian National Security Service, 15 people were detained

    Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ A mass brawl happened in Khankendi city of Azerbaijan being under occupation with the involvement of officers of Armenian National Security Service. 

    “Report” informs referring to Armenian mass media, 15 people were detained in view of the incident. It is reported that the incident took place on common ground and punishment of Security Service officers is required. Forensic medical examination was held on the fact.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi