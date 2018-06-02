Mass brawl happened in Khankendi with the involvement of officers of Armenian National Security Service, 15 people were detained

https://report.az/storage/news/b4b93ccacb583ec9fbb5b6319b183b37/a2bfbd6a-8d98-42d3-b00b-495653e138a3_292.jpg
Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ A mass brawl happened in Khankendi city of Azerbaijan being under occupation with the involvement of officers of Armenian National Security Service.
“Report” informs referring to Armenian mass media, 15 people were detained in view of the incident. It is reported that the incident took place on common ground and punishment of Security Service officers is required. Forensic medical examination was held on the fact.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author