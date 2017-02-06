Martyred serviceman Chingiz Gurbanov’s father presents Azerbaijani flag to military unit - VIDEO

Gusar. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Father of martyr Chingiz Gurbanov presented the Azerbaijan State Flag, given him for everlasting maintenance, to his son’s military unit.

Report’s north bureau informs, deputy defense minister, general-lieutenant Karim Valiyev presented the Azerbaijan State Flag having covered martyr’s coffin to his father Salman Gurbanov for eternal maintenance.

S.Gurbanov presented the flag to military unit where his son had been serving: “I present this flag to the unit where Chingiz served. Let this flag to wave over Karabakh after liberation”, he added.

Notably, Chingiz Gurbanov was martyred on December 29, 2016 near Armenia-Azerbaijan border while rebuffing enemy’s provocation. Chingiz Gurbanov’s body was returned to Azerbaijan as a result of efforts by President of the Azerbaijan Republic, Commander Chief of Azerbaijan Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

The corps handover took place near Bala Jafarli village of Gazakh district, as a result of appropriate measures implemented by defense ministry, through mediation of OSCE acting chairman’s envoy Andrey Kaspirshik and International Red Cross Committee.

Martyr Chingiz Gurbanov was buried today in Gusar Alley of Martyrs.

Let Allah Rest his Soul!