Martyred Azerbaijani serviceman buried - PHOTO - VIDEO

Gusar. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Martyred serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was buried.

Northern bureau of Report News Agency informs, martyred Shahvaladov Sultan Niyaz, born in 1994, was buried in the Alley of Martyrs in native Gusar district.

Officials of the Defence Ministry, State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, Gusar District Executive Power, members of the public and relatives of martyrs attended the funeral ceremony.

After burying under drumfire sounds, tricolor flag draping the coffin was presented to the family of the martyr.

Rest in peace!