Martyr's father: My son said that he comes back as a hero or wrapped in a flag

Agstafa. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ "I will come back as a hero or wrapped in a flag" my son said.

Ali Tatarov, the father of martyr, Adil Tatarov said to Western bureau of Report News Agency.

Martyr's father said that when Adil Tatarov came for a vacation three months ago, he said: "My son is proud of being in the guard of the country and always ready for the fight removing the enemy from every inch of our land." When he came for a vacation, he said, "I'll go back as a hero, or wrapped in our flag. "

A.Tatarov said that he was proud of his son's martyrdom for his homeland. "Everyone should protect his land, fight for the homeland, and not be afraid to be martyr as my son".

Notably, Adil Tatarov, a single son of the family had only four months to end military service.