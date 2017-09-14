Markov: Azerbaijan has right to speak about Nagorno-Karabakh from position of strength

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Trefilo https://report.az/storage/news/f4cef65303582ba70c00ec50a8ff03f7/c5b33a9e-f36e-402b-accb-763796c34663_292.jpg

Moscow. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today Azerbaijan occupies a special place in the geopolitical situation.

Russian bureau of Report News Agency informs, a member of the Russian Public Chamber, political scientist Sergei Markov said at the Moscow conference "The Moscow-Baku Axis: towards New Caucasus Geopolitics".

"Considering special economic and political role of Azerbaijan, the country has the right to talk about Nagorno-Karabakh, including from the position of strength", S. Markov said.

"The recent meeting of the chiefs of the general staffs of Russia and NATO in Baku is an additional confirmation of this", the expert added.

S. Markov noted that Russia today should see renewed Azerbaijan at all levels - in politics, culture, civil society and tourism.