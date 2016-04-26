 Top
    Close photo mode

    Maria Zakharova: CSTO monitors the situation along the contact line in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    Special Representative of the Russian MFA calls on the parties to avoid actions that could undermine progress on a political solution to conflict

    Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Organization of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) monitors the situation along the contact line in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Report informs, Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during "Security Jam" an online debate, organized by the think tank "The Friends of Europe".

    According to her, the CSTO supports measures to strengthen the ceasefire regime.

    Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry called on the parties to avoid actions that could undermine progress on a political settlement of the conflict.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi