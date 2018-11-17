Mario Raffaelli: International community needs to be more consistent in the settlement of Karabakh conflict

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/4b7fe392bc095f6c438c67d60e629559/88f659ce-8bdb-46a9-9a29-a1fd418d2a21_292.jpg

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ / One of the main reasons of the unresolved Nagorno Karabakh conflict is the lack of commitment and consistency of the international community on this issue.

Report informs that the former Chairman of the CSCE Minsk conference said at the international conference of the Center for Strategic Studies under the President of Azerbaijan "Illegal activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the responsibility of a third party" held in Baku.

M. Raffaelli noted that it is impossible to achieve the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and stability in the region if the parties are not ready to compromise.

Raffaelli reminded that he was the Chairman of the Minsk conference in 1993, 25 years have passed since then, however the conflict remains unresolved: "The basic principles were already then. However, in my view, we cannot achieve the goal for two main reasons: the lack of will in all sides of the conflict, and the lack of will on the part of the international community. The international community also needs to be consistent, show more commitment to achieve its goal and to resolve the conflict."

Rafaelli stressed that there is no military solution of the conflict.