Maria Zakharova: Russia has a special control over Nagorno-Karabak conflict issue

© Maxim Shemetov/Reuters https://report.az/storage/news/3b3157ef466957994e4af1f737331748/418a06a4-5b7d-4da4-aa9a-18f4565e118e_292.jpg

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Russia has a special control over the issue in connection with the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh”.

Report informs, official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

Answering a question about whether Russia will submit new proposals on the settlement of the conflict at the forthcoming OSCE Ministerial Council, Zakharova added that everything is being done to bring the situation back to the settlement: "Russia will continue to do so".