Mammadyarov: OSCE MG co-chairs to arrive in Baku on November 1

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/d30dc56d2f7ebd2eef0bf8beeb231135/abd4c660-eb66-4d6c-ba7f-b08836035806_292.jpg

Istanbul. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ "If Armenia fails to establish normal neighbor relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan, then it will cast doubt on its own independence," Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said at the press conference in Istanbul by results of the meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran, Turkish Bureau of Report informs.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister reminded that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs have already arrived in the region: "The co-chairs are already in the region. Yesterday they held meetings in Yerevan and on November 1 they will arrive in Baku to hold meetings there too.

"Earlier we agreed to meet with the Armenian counterpart and with participation of the Minsk Group co-chairs by the end of the year. I do hope that the meeting will be fruitful. Such a meeting will likely be held on the margins of an international event. Probably, by results of their visit to the region the co-chairs will make a statement in this regard," Mammadyarov said.

Vusala Abbasova