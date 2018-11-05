Mammadyarov: Non-fulfillment of UN Security Council resolutions challenges ability of this structure to promote peace and security

© Report/ Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/de68144a4d24fca9178dcb8d30bf5a31/a61af94e-c868-46be-9b19-259c6c0ca699_292.jpg

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ / Non-fulfillment of UN Security Council resolutions challenges the ability of this structure to promote peace and security, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

Report informs that the Minister spoke at tje meeting of ambassadors of the State of Palestine in Asian countries held in Baku.

The Foreign Minister stressed that Azerbaijan provides all possible assistance to Palestine, including in the settlement of the Middle Eastern conflict.

Mammadyarov expressed confidence that Palestine would become a full-fledged member of the UN. "This is already in process. I hope one day it will definitely happen. It is clear to me."

"We will also continue to support Palestine, including within the framework of the projects of the UNRWA (UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East)," the Foreign Minister added.

Mammadyarov noted that Azerbaijan supports Palestine in the context of the conflict since it also faced with the occupation of lands by neighboring Armenia, as well as non-fulfillment of UN Security Council resolutions: "And that is the question. If resolutions are not implemented, then the ability of that structure to promote peace and security is questioned. In our case, these are four resolutions that clearly demand the withdrawal of troops from the occupied territories. The first was adopted in 1993, but they have not implemented it yet and the conflict remains unresolved. Thus, everyone in Azerbaijan understands your problem."