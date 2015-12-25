Mammadyarov: Karabakh issue will rise in all international structures next year

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ In 2015, Azerbaijan was active in various international markets to strengthen fair position on the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said that in an interview with a number of Azerbaijani media, including "Report" agency, at the end of 2015.

"During the year, active work was conducted in various international forums to strengthen our fair position on the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict as a matter of priority, systematically discussed at all meetings and events that took place in bilateral or multilateral formats "- said E. Mammadyarov.

According to him, in addition to holding negotiations under the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group and following year in all international organizations will raise issue in connection with the conflict to continue the process of informing international community.