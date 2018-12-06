 Top
    Mammadyarov: I think that meetings on Karabakh settlement in Milan were very useful

    Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ / "I held meetings with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk group and Armenian acting foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Milan yesterday. These were very intensive consultations and important exchange of views. I think these meetings are very useful," Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

    Report informs that the minister spoke at the annual meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OSCE in Milan.

    According to him, the parties agreed on the text of the statement following the meeting for the first time in years.

    "Next year we should make a breakthough and building up for opportunity for bringing peace and prosperity to the region,” Mammadyarov added.

