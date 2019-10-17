Mammadyarov: I'm a bit disappointed with the last meeting on Karabakh in New York

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/3647b80769fa8941669c4873f6f0ede1/5de3ab99-c4c9-4c7f-9d2e-0a78ef17de69_292.jpg

If the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are willing to move forward and really want a political solution, then substantive talks must be launched, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said in an interview with the Russian Izvestia, Report informs.

"The last time we met in the United States a month ago. I have already said that, unfortunately, we should not talk about negotiations, but about a meeting. Although the last such meeting we had with our Armenian counterpart was in New York with the participation of the Minsk Group, to be honest, I’m a little disappointed with it," Mammadyarov said.

According to him, if the parties want to move forward and really want a political solution to this conflict, then, of course, we need to start what is called "substantive negotiations."

In his opinion, everything that was set out in the Madrid document in 2008, then in its revised version for 2010, then in the Kazan document - "all this is being processed, processed, but in principle remains the basis for negotiations."

"And we always tell our co-chairs: we will not go anywhere, we must sit and conduct substantive negotiations with Yerevan on a document that is on the table today," the minister said.