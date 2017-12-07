Mammadyarov: Dialogue of Armenian and Azerbaijani communities must be expanded

© Report/ Elshan Baba https://report.az/storage/news/cda3f8f741c047afcff3a0606e131a02/1f9416cd-abf7-4a4d-8de6-e3d0d71a1752_292.jpg

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has today met with the EU Special Representative for South Caucasus Toivo Klaar within the framework of the 24th OSCE Ministerial Council.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union and stressed the importance of the strategic partnership agreement currently negotiated between the parties.

Mammadyarov drew attention to the importance of developing a dialogue between the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in the conflict resolution and underlined Azerbaijan's support for such contacts.