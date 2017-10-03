Mammadyarov: At their visit to region co-chairs to mull forthcoming meeting between presidents

© Report/ Elshan Baba https://report.az/storage/news/4ddc6ba24cd4d722971f273aed787f9b/d17c11e8-40c0-46b6-870c-d1efdee5ef7d_292.jpg

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will arrive in Baku on October 7.

Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said at a press conference.

According to him, mediators will start visiting region from Yerevan, where they will arrive on October 6 and after that they will travel to Baku.

"The co-chairs come to discuss with the presidents the agenda of the forthcoming meeting of heads of states in the framework of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement. We adhere to carrying out substantive logical negotiations, which will bring tangible results to the parties", E. Mammadyarov said.