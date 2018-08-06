Mammadyarov: Azerbaijan aims to start de-occupation process of its territories in negotiations with Armenian side

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ / "Azerbaijan is ready to continue an intensive dialogue with the Armenian side in the direction of the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh problem”.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told in an interview to RIA Novosti, commenting on the process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

"The international community supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within internationally recognized borders. The settlement of the conflict should be based on these key provisions. I would like to remind you once again that the UN security Council resolutions adopted in this regard 822 (1993), 853 (1993), 874 (1993), 884 (1993) urgently demand the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of the occupying forces from the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied by them. It is known that the resolutions of the UN Security Council do not have a Statute of limitations and are subject to execution", - E. Mammadyarov said.

He also recalled that the step-by-step model of settlement proposed by the OSCE MINSK group co-chairs has long been known to general public. The Minister also pointed out that the heads of Russia, US and France have repeatedly pointed to the unacceptability of the status quo based on the fact of occupation.

"In order to promote the settlement process, we need to ensure the intensification of substantive negotiations on the basis of the existing format and within the existing agenda," the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister added.

According to him, Azerbaijan is aimed at the result and is ready to continue an intensive substantive dialogue in this direction with the Armenian side.

Speaking about the possible trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, Mammadyarov stressed that Baku is open to dialogue, however believes that the negotiations should be meaningful and responsible, directly aimed at "early start of the de-occupation process of Azerbaijani territories".