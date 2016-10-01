 Top
    Close photo mode

    Malena Mard: "Europe wants to see comprehensive peace agreement on Nagorno Karabakh conflict"

    Reaching such an agreement is possible by means of contacts between people

    Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Europe wants to see a comprehensive peace agreement on Karabakh.

    Report informs, the EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Malena Mard said.

    According to her, reaching such an agreement is possible through contacts between people.

    Reminding that the OSCE Minsk Group is engaged in the issue of the Karabakh conflict, M. Mard expressed satisfaction with the resumption of contacts between the EU and Azerbaijan on the level of sub-committees, as the first meeting will take place in mid-October.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi