Malena Mard: EU closely monitoring situation on contact line

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ "European Union is closely monitoring the situation on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict." Report informs, head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Malena Mard told journalists.

She recalled the statement of EU High Representative Federica Mogherini that the status quo of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not sustainable. "We certainly hope that peace will be established and peace talks in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group will be held. EU supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group," said M. Mard.

She recalled the EU's high-level visits to Azerbaijan, noting that they are a sign of the attention paid to the EU from South Caucasus.

M. Mard said that on May 18, Baku will host a business forum Azerbaijan-EU, which is also an indicator of the interest of the European Union in Azerbaijan.