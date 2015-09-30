Maja Kociajancic: Peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict remains a priority for the EU

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/Peaceful resolution of Nagorno Karabakh conflict remains a priority for the EU. Nagorno-Karabakh escalation 'unsustainable'. Report informs referring to Euroactiv, Maja Kociajancic, spokesperson to EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini, commenting the current situation on the contact line of troops and Armenian-Azerbaijan border.

She said that, the EU welcomes the meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan held on 27 September in New York.

“We call for an immediate de-escalation of violence. The sides should show restraint on the ground, strictly respect the ceasefire and the Geneva conventions. We encourage the sides to re-engage in high level negotiations aimed at an early peaceful and comprehensive settlement,” M.Kocijancic said.