Mahir Mammadov: Each Azerbaijani should tell the world Khojaly genocide realities

Tbilisi. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Taking part in the event commemorating the next anniversary of Khojaly genocide, in particular, donating blood is a very good deed. Everyone must fulfill civic duty and take part in this action”.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, Mahir Mammadov, CEO of SOCAR Energy Georgia, subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), said taking part in a blood donation event organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia with regard to the 26th anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

He noted that the Khojaly genocide is the bloodiest page in history of independent Azerbaijani state: “Every Azerbaijani, especially those living outside of Azerbaijan, should inform the international community about Khojaly genocide, which was considered a crime against humanity, as well as the other atrocities committed by Armenian fascists against our people”.

Mammadov highly appreciated the blood donation event organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia: "Everyone coming here - representatives of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Abkhazia and other peoples learn about the 1992 Khojaly genocide and also witness our humanity."