Madat Guliyev: Clarifying of fate of war prisoners, missing persons and hostages is a priority

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the State Commission on POWs, Missing and Hostages, Chief of the State Security Service, Lieutenant-General Madat Guliyev met with the head of the Azerbaijani Representative of the Red Cross International Committee (ICRC), Denise Duran.

Report was told in the press service of the Commission, the meeting also attended the new ICRC representative, Elena Ajmone Sessera.

Madat Guliyev congratulated Elena Ajmone Sessera on her appointment as head of the ICRC mission in Azerbaijan.

Chairman of the Commission noted that the clarification fate of prisoners, missing persons and hostages is a priority. He also stated the need to improve the activity in accordance with the strategic line established by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The meeting has mentioned the importance of continuing the cooperation.