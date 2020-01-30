 Top

Macron says France 'one of main guarantors' of peaceful negotiations on Karabakh conflict

France is one of the main guarantors for the continuation of peaceful negotiations on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, French President Emmanuel Macron said during the annual gala dinner of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France.

“In the settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict France plays its role within the frames of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship and is one of the main guarantors for the continuation of peaceful negotiations”, President Macron said.

The French President said he is in contacts with both the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan, stating that ensuring the operative connection between the Armenian PM and the Azerbaijani President is one of the key steps to ease tension.

