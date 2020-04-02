Russian MFA urges parties to Karabakh conflict to exercise restraint

Russia calls on the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to show restraint and refrain from using force on the line of contact.

Report quotes the official representative of the Russian MFA Maria Zakharova as saying.

"Russia calls on the parties to the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to show restraint, refrain from using force and, to continue negotiations when objective opportunities arise."

On January 28-30, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met in Geneva with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-office.

The meeting decided to hold the next meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries soon.