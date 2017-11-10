Lukashevich: We expect effectiveness of co-chairs meetings with Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs

© Sputnik / Кирилл Каллиников https://report.az/storage/news/2ce65a7da9c21513a9240e2db2b54746/1f6d1197-fa24-4593-b3b9-ad50826fd52f_292.jpg

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ "We are counting on the effectiveness of the meetings of the co-chairs with the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, planned until the year end".

Report informs, Russia's Permanent Representative to OSCE, Alexander Lukashevich, speaking at a meeting of the Permanent Council of the organization in Vienna on November 9.

"The meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia, which took place after a long break in Geneva on October 16, was a significant result of the mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. It is important that the sides agreed to intensify the negotiation process at the conclusion of the summit. We hope that the constructive atmosphere established after meeting of presidents in Geneva will be preserved at the talks", Lukashevich said.

"Russia, in coordination with other members of the "triplet" of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries, endorsed by the UN Security Council as a collective mediator, is ready to continue providing the parties with all the necessary assistance in developing a mutually acceptable consensus basis for the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh problem.We expect that the forthcoming contacts of the co-chairs will give an additional impetus to the peaceful settlement of this long-standing conflict", the Russian Permanent Representative noted.